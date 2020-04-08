You’re looking at four-star general who just found out that he's been tasked with running the latest branch of the U.S. military, named Space Force. (Yes, the very one that Donald Trump is willing into existence.) In the new Netflix comedy Space Force, Steve Carell stars as Mark Naird, who now works out of a secret Colorado base, where he joins forces with a team of scientists to get “boots on the moon,” per order of the President.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Space Force will begin streaming on May 29. And Carell is far from the only familiar face. Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast in a recurring role; she’ll play Maggie, wife of General Naird who has served loyally by his side, but things may be changing. Castmates include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, and Fred Willard, as well as Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

The first photos from the show — which Carell created with his former Office boss, Greg Daniels — have been declassified, so peruse this comedic intel on the double.