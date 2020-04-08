Space Force: First look at Steve Carell's Trump-tweaking Netflix comedy

Carell and his former Office boss, Greg Daniels, created the series, which launches May 29.
By Dan Snierson
April 08, 2020 at 09:00 AM EDT

1 of 12

Meet the general, Mark Naird, played by Steve Carell

Aaron Epstein/Netflix

You’re looking at four-star general who just found out that he's been tasked with running the latest branch of the U.S. military, named Space Force. (Yes, the very one that Donald Trump is willing into existence.) In the new Netflix comedy Space Force, Steve Carell stars as Mark Naird, who now works out of a secret Colorado base, where he joins forces with a team of scientists to get “boots on the moon,” per order of the President.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Space Force will begin streaming on May 29. And Carell is far from the only familiar face. Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast in a recurring role; she’ll play Maggie, wife of General Naird who has served loyally by his side, but things may be changing. Castmates include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, and Fred Willard, as well as Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

The first photos from the show — which Carell created with his former Office boss, Greg Daniels — have been declassified, so peruse this comedic intel on the double.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Carell, with Noah Emmerich as Kick Grabaston

Aaron Epstein/Netflix

3 of 12

Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang

Aaron Epstein/Netflix
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Carrell with Lisa Kudrow (Maggie Naird) and Dan Bakkedahl (John Blandsmith)

Aaron Epstein/Netflix
Advertisement

5 of 12

Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci

Aaron Epstein/Netflix

6 of 12

John Malkovich as Dr. Mallory

Aaron Epstein/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Diana Silvers as Erin Naird

Aaron Epstein/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali

Aaron Epstein/Netflix
Advertisement

9 of 12

Don Lake as Brad Gregory

Aaron Epstein/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Carell, with Yang and Malkovich

Aaron Epstein/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Carell, with Schwartz

Aaron Epstein/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

Carell, with Malkovich

Aaron Epstein/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com