South Side canceled by HBO Max after 3 seasons

South Side season 4 has been repo'd.

The comedy, which first debuted on Comedy Central and later moved to HBO Max for seasons 2 and 3, has been canceled by the streamer, EW can confirm. The third and now final season debuted in December on the platform.

"While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created," said an HBO Max spokesperson. "We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew, and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios. For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream."

South Side S3 Photo Credit: - Adrian S. Burrows Sr./HBO Max 'South Side' season 3 | Credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./HBO Max

The comedy followed Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and K (Kareme Young), as they hustle and dream their way through Chicago — when they're not too busy working as furniture repo men at the local Rent-T-Own. It also starred Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner, Bashir Salahuddin as her partner Officer Goodnight, and Diallo Riddle as local politician Allen Gayle.

Speaking with EW after its premiere in 2019, Bashir and Riddle likened their show to a "black Game of Thrones" for its use of so many different characters from diverse backgrounds. "There's no one black experience in Chicago, and in the South Side, and it was nice for us to show the blue-collar experience, and also the white-collar experience, that shows people who are a little more hood versus people who are way, way bougie. The South Side is a diverse place, which allows us to have comedy coming from a bunch of different levels," Bashir said.

All three seasons of South Side are currently available on HBO Max.

