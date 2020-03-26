Image zoom Comedy Central; Everett Collection; Scott Gries/MTV

South Park type TV Show network Comedy Central genre Animated

So you've already blown through your list of TV shows and movies you've been meaning to watch and you're only in week two of your self-quarantine. But social distancing is going to continue for at least a few more weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. What are you supposed to watch now?!

Thankfully EW can exclusively reveal that a bunch of new #AloneTogether marathons have been scheduled to not only help ease your boredom but also to encourage continued social distancing to combat the novel coronavirus. It's really the least and most you can do!

So continue to stay home, sit on your couch, and check out these new marathons. From South Park to Golden Girls, Jersey Shore to House, and so much more, there's something here for everyone:

MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Stay-Cation: Reruns airing Thursday, March 26 from 10 a.m.–8 p.m., followed by a brand new episode.

Staying Home Is Sucking Awesome: A Twilight franchise marathon is airing Friday, April 3 from 6 a.m.–1 a.m.

Comedy Central

Chappelle’s Show: Stay at Home, Bitches! Marathon: Airing Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m.–11 p.m.

Animation Contamination: South Park, Futurama, and The Cleveland Show reruns airing Monday, March 30 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 2 from 7 a.m.–4 p.m., and Friday, April 3 from 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

Paramount Network

Bar Rescue: Taffer’s Brunch Party: Airing Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel

A Day at the Museum: Episodes of Seriously Amazing Objects airing Wednesdays from 8 a.m.–11 a.m.

A Day at the Zoo: Episodes of Zoo Vets, Baby New at the Zoo, and Loose at the Zoo airing Thursdays from 8 a.m.–11 a.m.

POP TV

POP’s Prescription for Entertainment Block: Episodes of ER and House airing Mondays-Fridays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

HOUSEbound House Marathon: Episodes airing Thursdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturdays from 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

CMT

Stay In and Stay Golden: Golden Girls marathon airing Thursdays from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Sidelined Sundays: Sports movie marathon of The Sandlot and The Replacements airing Sunday, March 29 from 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday with Your Boo! movie marathon: Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, and Ghostbusters 2 airing Sunday, April 5 from 12 p.m.-2 a.m.

VH1

Wild ’N In: Wild ‘N Out marathon airing Tuesdays from 6 p.m.-4 a.m., Wednesdays from 9 p.m.-4 a.m., Thursday, March 26 from 11 p.m.-4 a.m., Thursdays April 2 and 9 from 8 p.m.-4 a.m., and Sundays from 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

LOL@HOME: Movie marathon of Big Momma’s House, Beauty Shop, Barbershop: The Next Cut and Think Like a Man airing Saturday, April 4 from 1:30 p.m.-4 a.m.

TV Land

April Foolishness Marathon: Prank-themed episodes of M.A.S.H., The Andy Griffith Show, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, and King of Queens airing Wednesday, April 1 from 3 p.m.-2 a.m.

Related content: