South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have struck a deal to buy Casa Bonita, the restaurant and entertainment space in Denver to which they've paid tribute on their hit Comedy Central animated series.

Although the deal had been anticipated, executives who appeared on a Q&A panel with Governor Jared Polissemi semi-officially announced the news on Friday when the duo was asked about their rumored plans to scoop up the establishment.

"As of about an hour ago, so I have to qualify this — pending bankruptcy proceedings... this will have to happen in a couple of months — we've come to an agreement with the owner and we bought it," Stone said during the discussion, which Fox31 in Colorado streamed online.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker 'South Park' creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Stone noted the restaurant will have to go through the aforementioned official proceedings (the company that owns it filed for bankruptcy in April), but they have an agreement to acquire the beloved spot that is part restaurant, part family entertainment destination.

Parker added that they can't wait to get their hands dirty. "We also know that there have been a lot of people in Colorado that… love Casa Bonita and have been working on it," he said, "so we're excited to work with everybody and make it the place we all want to make it."

The locale provides various forms of amusement with its meals, including cliff divers who leap from its 30-foot cliff. Asked by the governor if the "cliff-diving gorillas" (apparently some of the divers dress up) will remain a part of the proceedings, Parker and Stone said yes.

Eric Cartman, one of the characters on South Park, did a sprint through the kids' beloved Casa Bonita in season 7, showing off some of its features as he was trailed by police. Sad that he missed the puppet show! (Watch the clip below.)

The producers have long been interested in the restaurant, they said, with Parker revealing how deeply it affected him when he first learned he could possibly get involved with it.

"When we first were talking about it, before I knew it was possible, the first conversation we had, I was driving, and the phone rings, and I put it on the speaker, and Matt goes, 'Okay, I don't want you to get too excited…' Matt's like, 'There's a chance we could become part owners of Casa Bonita,'" Parker said. "And I had to pull over the car."