AMC and its anthology series Soulmates are going their separate ways.

The network has canceled its first-ever episodic anthology series after just one season, according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap. The news comes more than two years after Soulmates, which was created by William Bridges (Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), was originally greenlit for a second season by AMC two months before the show premiered in October 2020.

EW has reached out to reps for AMC, Bridges, and Goldstein.

Set 15 years into the future, the sci-fi romance series explored a world in which a company called Soul Connex had developed a DNA test that could successfully match people up with their one true love.

WTW Bill Skarsgård and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett in 'Soulmates' | Credit: Jorge Alvarino/AMC

Each of the show's six episodes focused on a different set of characters reckoning with how the newfound knowledge affects their lives going forward. In one episode, Nikki (Sarah Snook) finds herself questioning if she should take the test to confirm if her husband Franklin (Kinglsey Ben-Adir) really is her soulmate. In another, Kurt (Charlie Heaton) attends grief counseling — and later joins a religious cult — after discovering that his soulmate has died.

The series also featured performances by Bill Skarsgård, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, David Costabile, Laia Costa, Georgina Campbell, Malin Åkerman, Betsy Brandt, and JJ Feild. Soulmates is the latest in a series of shows that have been cancelled by AMC — it similarly shuttered Demascus and 61st Street last month despite previously renewing both for an additional season.

