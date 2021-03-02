Soulja Boy sparks feud with WWE stars after calling pro wrestling 'fake'

Soulja Boy has ignited a smackdown online.

The rapper has found himself at the center of an unexpected feud after calling professional wrestling "fake," drawing the ire of such WWE stars as T-Bar and Randy Orton. In a tweet on Saturday, Soulja Boy wrote, "Rap game faker than WWE," which soon received pushback from wrestlers and wrestling fans.

"Fake? Dare this prick to step up," Orton, whose grandfather, father, and uncle were also professional wrestlers, wrote in response Monday night. "He don't like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don't bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher [than] anyone you've come across."

T-Bar, also known as Dominik Dijakovic, wrote, "Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain?"

Soulja Boy then hit back at the wrestler, writing, "Get yo wrestling ass on," alongside several laughing emojis.

As pretty much everyone is probably aware by now, pro wrestling matches are typically predetermined and staged, with the wrestlers adopting elaborate personas and performing pre-rehearsed stunts. That doesn't mean that the athletic performance is faked, though — if you don't believe Orton and T-Bar, just ask the cast of Netflix's GLOW.

Anyway, it's unclear how this feud will play out going forward, but it's starting to look like Soulja Boy might land himself in a wrestling match with T-Bar if he's not careful.