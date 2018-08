Leigh (Elizabeth Olsen) is trying to move on.

In Facebook Watch’s Sorry For Your Loss, Olsen (who also serves as an executive producer) plays a young widow who, following the sudden death of her husband, finds her life — and every relationship in it — changed by the event. Written and created by playwright Kit Steinkellner (Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything), the half-hour drama also stars Kelly Marie Tran (in her first role since joining the Star Wars franchise), Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), Mamoudou Athie (Unicorn Store), and Janet McTeer (Marvel’s Jessica Jones). The 10-episode half-hour series will premiere on Facebook Watch on Sept. 18.

Ahead, EW can exclusively reveal first look photos for the series, along with more on each of the characters entangled in Leigh’s story.