HBO is making every episode of nine of its most iconic shows free on its streaming services, along with 20 movies.

"To provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation, HBO is making almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO Now and HBO Go — without a subscription — starting this Friday, April 3," the company announced Thursday.

The programming includes the entire runs of The Sopranos, Veep, Six Feet Under, Ballers, Barry, Silicon Valley, The Wire, Succession, and True Blood. (Some of the notable titles being held back include Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, and Westworld.)

There are also 20 Warner Bros. theatrical films included in the free package, such as Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Also in the mix are 10 documentaries and docuseries, including McMillion$ and The Case Against Adnan Syed.

To stream the shows, download the HBO Now or HBO Go apps or visit hbonow.com or hbogo.com.

The move follows several other platforms announcing free promotions, like CBS All Access (use code "GIFT" to watch free until April 23), Showtime (a 30-day trial for new customers who sign up before May 3), and AMC (which is making the first eight episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 free on the AMC website and app starting April 5).

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

