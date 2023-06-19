Michael Imperioli remembers James Gandolfini's 'generosity and kindness' 10 years after his death

The actor paid tribute to his Sopranos co-star on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

James Gandolfini's costars are paying tribute to him on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

It's been 10 years since the Sopranos star died unexpectedly at 51, passing away in 2013 after suffering a heart attack in Rome. On the anniversary of his death, his Sopranos costar Michael Imperioli posted a touching tribute on Instagram, sharing a favorite picture and remembering Gandolfini as the "Batman" to his "Robin."

"It's so very strange that it's 10 years today since you left us," Imperioli wrote. "Would love to have shot one more scene or had another laugh or one more late night chat. Forever grateful to have done so much work together, to have spent so much time in your company and for all the generosity and kindness."

"Miss you lots as do so many on the planet," Imperioli added.

Gandolfini starred on The Sopranos for six seasons, winning multiple Emmys for his role as mob boss Tony Soprano. Imperioli also starred on The Sopranos as Tony's young protégé Christopher Moltisanti.

Several of Gandolfini's colleagues and friends also opened up about Gandolfini in a new piece for Vanity Fair. Stars like Edie Falco, Julianna Margulies, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared fond memories of working with the actor, explaining that although he was best known for playing the criminal Tony, the real-life Gandolfini was nothing but warm and generous. (Several of his Sopranos costars remember him splitting one of his first bonus check among the cast.)

"I wish he was still alive," added Louis-Dreyfus, who starred with Gandolfini in his final film, Enough Said. "I miss that guy."

On Sunday, Gandolfini's son Michael Gandolfini also shared a few throwback photos of his dad, remembering him on Father's Day. The younger Gandolfini recently starred as a young Tony in the Sopranos prequel film Many Saints of Newark, taking over his father's iconic role.

"Happy Father's Day Dad," Gandolfini wrote on Instagram. "I love you. Today, tomorrow, and everyday. I miss you, I love you."

