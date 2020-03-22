Image zoom esse Grant/Getty Images

Sophie Turner has taken on Evangeline Lilly's controversial coronavirus position amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The pregnant Game of Thrones star seemingly referenced the Lost actress's quotes about refusing to self isolate during an Instagram Live she hosted along with her husband Joe Jonas.

Lilly drew fire worldwide last week for saying its "business as usual" for her family during the outbreak. "Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives," the Ant-Man actress wrote. "We all make our choices ... where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu." Her comments were accompanied by a photo of a cup of tea.

Without referring to Lilly by name, Turner declared the opposite take on Friday: "Stay inside. Don’t be f–king stupid. Even if you count your – " [does air quotes] 'freedom over ... your health.' I don’t give a f–k about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea."

Lilly is not the only celebrity to draw criticism for their virus outbreak response. High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens was slammed for a video dismissing the crisis. "Yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?" Hudgens later issued an apology.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

