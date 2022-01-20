One Tree Hill Close this dialog window Streaming Options

People always leave… but sometimes people come back together, as is the case with One Tree Hill's fan-favorite girl gang.

A decade after the coming-of-age drama ended, stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz are reuniting on screen, with Burton and Lenz set to guest-star in an episode of Bush's new CBS medical drama Good Sam.

The episode began filming Thursday in Toronto, and we've already got a photo showing the trio in costume (trading in their Ravens cheerleader uniforms for hospital garb), on set, and all smiles. Burton and Lenz will plays sisters Gretchen and Amy Taylor, who cross paths with Bush's Dr. Sam Griffith when Amy is admitted as a patient at Detroit's Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. Additional details about the episode will be revealed at a later date.

GOOD SAM Bethany Joy Lenz, Sophia Bush, and Hilarie Burton on the set of 'Good Sam' | Credit: Danielle Blancher/CBS

"Always+Forever," Bush tweeted Thursday alongside a few photos of the trio over the years. "People ask me 'what's the best part about producing @goodsamcbs?' Having my best girls come play ranks up top!"

The actresses regularly revisit the world of One Tree Hill and share hilarious, eye-opening, and emotional behind-the-scenes stories on their podcast Drama Queens, which Bush also shouted out in her tweet: "@dramaqueensoth fans, your girls are acting together again! Here comes trouble."

Good Sam airs Wednesdays on CBS and stars Bush as a gifted heart surgeon who takes over as chief of surgery after her renowned boss and father, Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma. When he wakes up months later, he demands to resume his duties and Sam is tasked with supervising him. As Griff defies Sam's authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal their patients.

