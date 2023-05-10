Watch Sons of Anarchy stars reunite for pooch-themed PETA campaign
- TV Show
They may have played rival bikers on Sons of Anarchy, but now Emilio Rivera and Theo Rossi are joining forces to spread the word about animal cruelty.
Rivera and Rossi have teamed up with People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals for a new campaign urging dog owners not to leave their pups chained up outside. "You have to bring your dogs inside," says Rossi in the PSA. "If you don't want to be outside in the heat, if you don't want to be chained to the side of something with no water... Would you want to be chained? No!" Adds Rivera, "If you think, 'Why is my dog barking so much?' Because you got him chained up. That's why he's screaming. He wants your help."
Watch the full PSA above. But be warned: The images of sweet dogs chained outside in the cold and heat may break your heart. Even Rivera gets emotional talking about it: "I don't want to f---ing cry, dude!"
Last time the actors shared the screen on Sons of Anarchy, Rossi's Juice was seeking safe passage to Mexico from the Mayans, led by Rivera's Marcus Alvarez — but the latter sold him out to Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and the Sons.
Off screen, the actors remain good friends and are both big animal lovers. Rivera, who stars on the Sons sequel Mayans M.C., recently shared this photo from the set of the FX drama, which returns for its final season on May 24:
To learn more about the dangers of chaining dogs up outside, visit PETA's website.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
- Jamie Lee Curtis has a ball as Madame Leota in Haunted Mansion first-look photo
- Watch Sons of Anarchy stars reunite for pooch-themed PETA campaign
- Getting over The Big D: Meet the ex couples looking for love on USA's new dating show
- RuPaul reveals return of lip-sync assassins in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 first act clip