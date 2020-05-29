Yeah, that's important in those first few days to make those social bonds with people to protect yourself. And back then performance in the challenges was really important, and you obviously had a struggle in the department.

Some backstory on that. Reebok was one of our sponsors, and they had sent us some open sandal beach shoes. When I got to Borneo, right away they put blisters on my feet. A crew member said, "Oh, yeah. We got ours and threw them away two weeks ago when we got here." They had the same problem. I was allowed to go down to a store and get another pair of sandals. I got a pair of Pumas, but I got a black ballpoint pen and crossed out the white logo of the jumping puma. Nonetheless, I had these very painful blisters that would pretty much get sand in them if I walked on sand. When we got the message we were going to have our first challenge that night, we were told it was going to be a beach challenge, so I wore these beach shoes with a pair of socks under them. And very loosely tied and put together, Velcroed.