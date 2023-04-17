Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series Knuckles casts Adam Pally, Tika Sumpter

Mario may be dominating at the box office right now, but his video game movie rival Sonic has his eyes on the small screen. Paramount+ announced on Monday that production had officially begun on Knuckles, an upcoming TV series spinning off the title character from his breakout role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Idris Elba will reprise his role as the voice behind the red echidna warrior, and he'll be joined by some other familiar faces from the Sonic films (which mix live-action human characters with CGI incarnations of the heroes from the Sonic video game franchise). Adam Pally will reprise his role as Wade Whipple, and he'll be a major part of the show: Knuckles will take on Wade as his protégé, seeking to train him in the ways of the echidna warrior. Tika Sumpter is also set to guest star, reprising her role as Maddie Wachowski.

Knuckles (Idris Elba) in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Knuckles the Echidna in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' | Credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega

Other cast members for Knuckles, and new arrivals in the Sonic film universe, include Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi), Julian Barratt, Ellie Taylor, and guest star Rory McCann (Game of Thrones).

Behind the camera, Knuckles also features many of the same creative personnel as the Sonic movies. Jeff Fowler, who directed both films, will direct the pilot episode of Knuckles. John Whittington, one of three credited writers on Sonic the Hedgehog 2, will be head writer of Knuckles.

Chronologically, the events of Knuckles will be set in between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming third film, which is set for release on Dec. 20, 2024.

