“What makes a great song? Something that’s unforgettable. Songland is the place to find those records,” musician H.E.R. says in the first look video (above) for season 2 of the songwriting competition.

Songland brings viewers into the songwriting process as talented artists compete to have their songs sung by some of music’s biggest stars. Each week songwriters looking for their big break share their songs with producer-panelists Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally, as well as musical artists, in the hopes of getting their song chosen. The NBC reality series is both a look inside the creative process of creating hit records and gives songwriters a chance at stardom by working with some of music’s most sought after artists and producers.

Back for a second season, the producers are excited about the opportunity the competition series provides. “I’ve been writing for 20 years. This is actually my real life. We got to share what we do, our creative side, with the world,” Dean shares.

In addition to Grammy winner H.E.R., Usher, Bebe Rexha, Boyz II Men, and Luis Fonsi are among the artists looking for undiscovered talent to write their next bop this season. What are these superstars looking for? “I’m hoping to hear something honest. I’m hoping to hear something that surprises me,” HER. explains.

The first season saw artists including The Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, and Meghan Trainor looking for great songs to make their own. Several of those collaborations went on to make their way up the charts.

From the sounds of the songs in this first look, Songland is back to make musical magic yet again.

Songland returns April 13 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

