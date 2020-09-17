Watch the trailer for Netflix's Song Exploder TV series with Alicia Keys, Hamilton, more

Netflix is ready to take you behind the music. On Thursday, the streaming service released the trailer for a new series called Song Exploder. Based on the podcast of the same name, Song Exploder dives deep on individual songs with the artists who made them.

Each episode of the TV show, like each episode of the podcast, will feature in-depth interviews with artists alongside archival footage, breaking down their song layer-by-layer to show how and why it was made. The trailer features selections from interviews with Alicia Keys (discussing "3 Hour Drive” from her 2020 album Alicia), Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda (talking Aaron Burr and "Wait for It"), R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe (on the group's "Losing My Religion"), and more. Podcast host Hrishikesh Hirway will host the show as well.

“As a teenager, I used to sit in my room and listen to music while poring over the lyrics and liner notes and artwork until I could almost feel myself living in the world of the artist. It was the most incredible feeling, and with Song Exploder, I wanted to take that feeling and go even further," Hirway said in a statement. "It's been so exciting to turn it into a television show, because it’s provided a chance to immerse yourself in the music — and the ideas behind the music — in a deeper way than I ever imagined.”

Song Exploder hits Netflix on Oct. 2. Watch the trailer above.