Sonequa Martin-Green wants to return for The Walking Dead anthology series

Sonequa Martin-Green has perhaps the best timing on the planet. It seemed like bad news when the actress found out her character of Sasha was going to be killed off on The Walking Dead, with Sasha taking a poison pill so she could emerge from a coffin and hopefully take out Negan in the season 7 finale. But almost immediately, Martin-Green was freed up to take the plum role of Michael Burnham as the lead on the highly anticipated Star Trek: Discovery.

With Discovery about to launch its third season Oct. 15 on CBS All Access, Martin-Green joined EW Live (SiriusXM, channel 109) to discuss the show essentially rebooting and charting entirely new canon with a time jump 930 years into the future. She also talked about transitioning from one massive franchise to another — a transition that was helped by the example Andrew Lincoln set as No. 1 on the call sheet from her former job.

Speaking of that former job, could it be a future one as well? With the recent news of an impending Walking Dead anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead that will feature — among other things — the return of some dearly departed characters to fill in gaps in their backstory, we asked Martin-Green how she would feel about beaming back to the zombie apocalypse.

"I'd love it," says Martin-Green, breaking into a huge grin before repeating it for extra emphasis. "I'd loooooove it. I love Sasha. I love The Walking Dead. That was my family before this family. What a blessing, by the way, that I've been able to be in two situations back to back that were so familiar that have such reach. I would love to. That would be so much fun."

Martin-Green adores the idea of getting more of Sasha's origin story out there. "It would be interesting," she says. "I was always interested in backstory. Of course, I am as an actor with every character that I play. But as the years went on as Sasha, I was finding so much joy in developing so much backstory that no one would ever know. That's one of the great things about being an actor in TV, is that you get to build so much life over the years and over the seasons."

Martin-Green also reveals that she is the one who came up with Sasha's previous pre-apocalypse profession, one which was then incorporated into the show: "I remember when I decided that I was a firefighter and then built all those memories for myself," she says. "But then that started to become part of the conversation. And it was nice. It was nice to be able to create in the privacy of your own home in your own little bubble and then have that become a part of the public conversation. That was really cool to see. So, yeah, that would be great."

The ball is in your court, AMC.

