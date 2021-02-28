Soleil Moon Frye teases Punky Brewster/Saved by the Bell crossover: 'How cool would that be?'

Punky Brewster Close Streaming Options

With the Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell revivals at Peacock, could the groundwork be laid for an epic crossover event in the future?

Soleil Moon Frye is not only into the idea, she has put thought into how to make it work perfectly. The Punky Brewster star, whose 10-episode return to television was released in its entirety on Feb. 25, previously appeared on the original Saved by the Bell during the season 4 episode "Screech's Spaghetti Sauce."

"Right? That's what I was saying!" Frye tells EW (in the video above) about the two shows possibly coming together. "First of all, Mark-Paul [Gosselaar] is one of my childhood, amazing friends whom I love so much. Mario Lopez is one of my childhood friends. Elizabeth Berkley literally, we text back and forth. I'm like, 'there just has to be a crossover. I could totally see it.' There's a lot of ideas I have here. What about a Punky Brewster/Saved by the Bell very special musical? How cool would that be?"

A musical episode is not that far off an idea. Picture this: Zack Attack reunites for an official farewell tour but they need a guitarist, so they hire Punky's ex-husband Travis Luna (Freddie Prinze Jr.). In this future season, Punky and Travis are back together and they decide to take the whole family on tour so he's not absent in their lives like he was before while on the road.

Frye says she's not much of a singer, but the revival has proven what a talented dancer she is even if her moves are quite unconventional.

