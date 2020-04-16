After three decades, it's about time Soleil Moon Frye get a new dose of Punky Power!

Peacock released the first teaser for the Punky Brewster sequel series, the show that turned Frye into a sitcom superstar in the '80s. The original premiered on NBC in 1984 and follows the adventures of a young orphan named Penelope "Punky" Brewster (Frye) and her adoptive father Henry (George Gaynes).

The actress and mom of four will reprise the role of Brewster, who is now a single mom of three. Freddie Prinze Jr. will make his return to scripted television in the role of Brewster's ex-husband Travis.

"Good to see you, Punky Brewster," Prinze tells Frye in the teaser with a tone in his voice that makes you think things may not be over between them.

The young Brewster stood out from the crowd, not just for her spunky attitude but also for the unique way she dressed. She inspired girls of the era to wear mismatched shoes and other accessories, a tradition that is returning for a whole new generation.

"Mom, you put on two different shoes," one of Brewster's daughters says in the trailer.

Brewster responds cheekily, "Haven't done that in a while! Still works."

The family noticeably has a golden retriever in the house, much like Punky's best friend Brandon from the original series.

No official release date for the show has been announced yet but the streamer tells EW it is confident the show will debut in 2020.

Watch the teaser trailer above.

