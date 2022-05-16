Can Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy do what Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) says and "blow Homelander's f---ing brains out"?

Is Soldier Boy the key to taking out Homelander? The Boys season 3 trailer thinks so

There's something wrong with the most powerful person on the globe. That's usually never a good sign. But for The Boys, they live for moments like this.

The new trailer for the Amazon superhero drama's third season, coming this June 3, has arrived with more secrets to reveal about the stakes — mainly that Homelander (Antony Starr) is becoming unhinged and there's only one thing strong enough to stop him.

"There's something broken. He's lost his f---ing mind," Starlight (Erin Moriarty) says over the phone.

"I show people the real me," Homelander remarks before laughing maniacally. "I mean, they f---ing love me."

If the anti-Superman is truly off his rocker, what could possibly stop him? The answer might be Soldier Boy, the new supe on the scene, played by Jensen Ackles in season 3.

The character is already looking much different than he is in the comics. Modeled after Captain America, Soldier Boy is considered the original superhero who led his own supe team called Payback during the era of World War II. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the gang find him alive in some kind of tank, and when he awakens, Soldier Boy unleashes an explosive ability that can seemingly decimate city blocks.

Elsewhere, we learn how in the world Butcher is getting superpowers this season. It's thanks to a little green vial that, according to Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), grants superhuman abilities for 24 hours.

The Boys season 3, premiering its first three episodes on June 3 before moving to a weekly series, sees Hughie (Jack Quaid) now working with Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) in the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, where he's essentially Butcher's boss and in charge of keeping track of supe crimes. A year has gone by since season 2, and Butcher has been keeping things low key. He's been visiting Ryan, who's under the care of Grace Mallory (Laila Robbins), and hasn't even been drinking. But that, obviously, will change.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

"I think I have something," Maeve tells him. "Maybe we can use it to blow Homelander's f---ing brains out."

While Butcher sees this mysterious green drug as leveling the playing field against supes, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) warns, "The whole point of what we do is that no one should have that kind of power."

