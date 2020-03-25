Watch the first trailer for Rick and Morty co-creator's new series Solar Opposites

Here's first trailer for a new animated series from the creator of Rick and Morty.

Above is the teaser trailer for Hulu's Solar Opposites, which is from R&M veterans Justin Roiland (who also does the voices of the Adult Swim show's leads) and Mike McMahan. As you'll see it has a pretty familiar vibe.

"We can only show you the teaser right now, but the whole season will be out in a matter of weeks!" the duo said in a statement. "Stay inside and stay healthy so you can watch and love this show and call us geniuses and all that s---."

The season "centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambroni) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth."

The show premieres on Hulu on May 8.

