Watch out, Baby Yoda — Solar Opposites has its own adorable (but sinister) alien

The co-creator breaks down what's up next for Solar Opposites' Pupa, and just why there's so many pop culture references on the show.

Earlier this year, Baby Yoda had its five minutes of adorable fame. But it may be time to step aside, child that's not really Yoda. The Pupa has an Earth or two it would like to destroy.

"The Pupa is evolving in a way that we don't want people to know what to expect," Hulu's Solar Opposites co-creator Mike McMahon tells EW of its petit pet character, who happens to be voiced by his son. "But I can say that for the second season, there is an episode where you do get to learn a little bit more about what is gonna happen with these guys with The Pupa."

For those in the back, The Pupa is a yellow blob of a baby alien from Hulu's newest hit animated show. From the creators of Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites features a family from the planet Schlorp who land on Earth after their planet has been destroyed. There's the Boomer dad-type named Korvo (Justin Roiland). There's the Zoomer Film Twitter-type named Terry (Thomas Middlededitch). And there's two kids that shrink ray toxic humans into their own ant farm, voiced by Mary Mack and Sean Giambrone.

The Pupa is their pseudo-pet. It gabs like a human baby and slithers around like Gary from Spongebob. But who among us doesn't also have a dark side. The Pupa, once it reaches its final evolution, is set to destroy human civilization and terraform into the next planet Schlorp. By the end of the first season, The Pupa grows a wee bit and turns from yellow to purple. That's just the beginning of his transformation, according to McMahon.

"We have tentpoles that we want to hit that we know we're really excited for, for up to about four seasons, maybe five," McMahon says.

Image zoom Hulu

Why should The Pupa take the pacifier from Baby Yoda? The Pupa has relatable toddler issues. In episode 8, the Pupa needs something really bad. Inside a cabinet at its home on Earth, there's a child-proof lock. What's inside? Its source of happiness: two double-A batteries and a Harry Potter whistle.

So naturally, he morphs into what looks and sounds like Laurence Fishbourne from The Matrix or Catherine Keener in Get Out and persuades an old lady next door to open it for him.

The pop-culture references on Solar Opposites don't stop with The Pupa (At one point, The Pupa is confused for Spongebob at what looks like a prison for adorable animated characters.) McMahon and Roiland wanted to make a show for pop culture lovers by pop culture lovers. "The guiding light of Solar Opposites is that we're TV fans wanting to make a TV show for people who love TV and one of our characters loves TV shows and movies," McMahon says.

Consistent references to Ansel Elgort and "the Academy Award-nominated film Suicide Squad" comes from executive producer Josh Bycel. If you're a fan of The Wall B-plot in the show, McMahon and co. stuffed it with references to popular movies. The whole premise of humans stuck inside a structure they can't even comprehend? That's from The Cube horror movie series from the late '90s. The villain is called the Duke? Yup, that's Kurt Russell's Escape From New York. Sealing yourself off so everyone can survive from episode 7? (RIP Molly.) That's based on the beginning of the Nicolas Cage movie The Rock.

"To be honest when the little mouse died, when it floated away, I cried," Middleditch tells EW. "The fact that I was getting that emotional over a mouse that got introduced, like 10 minutes earlier, I was just really impressed with that."

"The funny thing about Solar is that Solar isn't worried that you're going to call it out for being trashy, dumb or hacky. It almost revels in that. It's almost like how potato chips aren't trying to be steak dinner," McMahon explains.