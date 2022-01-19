The Modern Family star portrays the titular role in Griselda, which announced 10 new cast members.

Sofia Vergara transforms into drug boss Griselda Blanco in first look at Netflix miniseries

Sofia Vergara is taking on the Cocaine Godmother.

The Modern Family star debuts her look as Colombian drug boss Griselda Blanco, a.k.a. La Madrina, a.k.a. the Black Widow, in Netflix's first-look photo at upcoming miniseries Griselda, which the actress also executive produces alongside the creative team behind Narcos.

Consisting of six 50-minute episodes, Griselda will follow the woman who became one of the world's wealthiest drug traffickers, known for her ruthless and violent ways of doing business.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco in Griselda. Sofia Vergara transforms into drug boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix's 'Griselda.' | Credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netlfix

Netflix also announced 10 new additions to the cast: Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) as Isabel, Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as Arturo, Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as German Panesso, Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel) as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer (Narcos) as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez (Blacklist) as June, Martin Rodriguez (Detrás de la verdad) as Rivi, and José Zúñiga (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Amilcar.

Catherine Zeta-Jones previously played Blanco in Lifetime's Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, and Jennifer Lopez has been attached to a biopic for HBO.

Sofia Vergara; Griselda Blanco Sofia Vergara and a mugshot of drug boss Griselda Blanco | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; AP/Shutterstock

Griselda is something Vergara has been developing for the past eight years with executive producer Luis Balaguer at Latin World Entertainment before it was brought to Netflix.

EP Andrés Baiz directs all six episodes, while Ingrid Escajeda and Doug Miro serve as co-showrunners. Miro, Baiz, Eric Newman, and Carlo Bernard — who all worked on Narcos — also EP.

