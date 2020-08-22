Sofia Vergara defends Ellen DeGeneres after interview clip resurfaces: 'I was never a victim'

The Ellen DeGeneres Show type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Sofia Vergara wants fans to know she never felt victimized by Ellen DeGeneres.

A clip from Vergara's 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show resurfaced this week, amid continued controversy surrounding the show and DeGeneres' conduct. In the clip, the actresses discuss a CoverGirl commercial they filmed together, and DeGeneres teases Vergara for her difficulty pronouncing English words.

"They give her the hardest lines, too, because we have to describe what's in the CoverGirl makeup. She has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients," DeGeneres says in the clip.

"I think because you're much more famous than me and older than me, they give you priority and you read the script first, and then you're the one that makes me say those words," Vergara quips back.

Other clips in which DeGeneres mocks Vergara's accent also resurfaced recently, with many social media users criticizing the host for doing so. Vergara, however, defended DeGeneres, saying the jokes were all in good fun. "Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain," Vergara wrote in a tweet alongside the 2015 clip. "I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke."

On Monday, DeGeneres issued her second apology to the show's staff, telling employees, "I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes," according to a source who spoke to EW. Other celebrities have spoken out in DeGeneres' defense since BuzzFeed's initial report, including Kevin Hart, Katy Perry, and Ashton Kutcher.

