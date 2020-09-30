First trailer for Netflix's Social Distance showcases the highs and lows of quarantine

The first trailer for Social Distance is here, and you don't need to stand six feet away to watch it.

Netflix's eight-part anthology series from the team behind Orange Is the New Black is set in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic and is told through a virtual lens, meaning all your Zoom highs and lows will come to life on TV. Each standalone episode follows families, friends, or couples to show how quarantine affected daily life and how people were/still are forced to rely on technology to stay connected.

From the very first moment of the trailer when Mike Colter's character starts off a FaceTime with a friend with the usual small talk of, "Everything alright?" "Yeah!" before immediately correcting himself to, "I mean, no!" it's clear that Social Distance is going to be the most relatable series yet. And sometimes painfully so, as characters go through major life obstacles and moments like funerals, dating, becoming/staying sober, all virtually. This is what life is in 2020, and Netflix's drama captured it all.

"Ultimately, Social Distance is a show about people struggling to stay connected with each other," creator and executive-producer Hilary Weisman Graham previously told EW. "Like most of us, being online consumes a large chunk of our days as it's often the only way to keep in touch with family and friends while sheltering in place. So we decided to lean in to this constraint and fully embrace our reliance on technology by making it the point-of-view of the show."

Social Distance is also executive-produced by Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Blake McCormick, and stars Colter, Okieriete Onaodowan, Steven Weber with real-life son Jack Hohnen-Weber, Oscar Nunez, Daphne Rubin-Vega with real-life husband Tom Costanzo and son Luca Costanzo, Guillermo Diaz, Miguel Sandoval, Danielle Brooks with real-life mother LaRita Brooks and brother DJ Brooks, Marsha Stephanie Blake with real-life daughter Rocco Luna, Asante Blackk with real-life father Ayize Ma'at, Lovie Simone, and many more.

Check out the first trailer below:

Social Distance premieres Thursday, Oct. 15 on Netflix.