Orange Is the New Black team making Social Distance series for Netflix

The team behind Orange Is the New Black is making a show for Netflix about life while social distancing — and they're developing it while social distancing.

Titled Social Distance, the scripted anthology series will tell "stories about the current moment we are living through" during the coronavirus pandemic by focusing on "the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together," according a statement from the executive producers, including OITNB creator Jenji Kohan.

Like the rest of Hollywood, Netflix halted virtually all of its movie and TV productions due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, including The Witcher season 2 with Henry Cavill. But now creators are getting, well, creative. "We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe," the Social Distance statement says. "Writers never physically meet during the writing process."

That means series director Diego Velasco (Cybergeddon) will conduct from his home, showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham (Showtime's Kidding) will run "production from her living room," and the cast members will act and film themselves from their respective homes. Graham and Kohan are executive-producing alongside Tara Herrmann and Blake McCormick.

"The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same," the statement adds. "Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another."

