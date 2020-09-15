Just because everyone's had to social distance and quarantine for the past six months doesn't mean that everyone's experiences have been the same, and Netflix's new quarantine-themed series Social Distance explores just how true that is.

EW has your exclusive first look at the eight-part anthology series set in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, showing how families, friends, and couples were forced to come to terms with the "new normal." Each standalone episode tells a different story through a virtual lens, showcasing not only "the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation," but also all the forms of technology people have had to use to stay connected during quarantine. The new series was conceived, cast, and executed entirely remotely during quarantine, and captures the emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology.

"Ultimately, Social Distance is a show about people struggling to stay connected with each other," creator and executive-producer Hilary Weisman Graham tells EW in a statement. "Like most of us, being online consumes a large chunk of our days as it's often the only way to keep in touch with family and friends while sheltering in place. So we decided to lean in to this constraint and fully embrace our reliance on technology by making it the point-of-view of the show."

Social Distance is also executive-produced by Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Blake McCormick, and stars Mike Colter, Okieriete Onaodowan, Steven Weber with real-life son Jack Hohnen-Weber, Oscar Nunez, Daphne Rubin-Vega with real-life husband Tom Costanzo and son Luca Costanzo, Guillermo Diaz, Miguel Sandoval, Danielle Brooks with real-life mother LaRita Brooks and brother DJ Brooks, Marsha Stephanie Blake with real-life daughter Rocco Luna, Asante Blackk with real-life father Ayize Ma'at, Lovie Simone, and many more.

Check out exclusive first-look photos as well as some behind-the-scenes shots showing how this series was filmed below:

Social Distance premieres Thursday, Oct. 15 on Netflix.