Matthew Morrison, tWitch, and JoJo Siwa have a ticket to Vegas (and Hollywood)!

On Monday, Fox announced that the trio will be the new judging panel on returning reality competition series, So You Think You Can Dance with original host Cat Deeley returning.

The reality show, which sought out skilled dancers from around the country to work with renowned choreographers and compete in a variety of shows, ran for 16 seasons on Fox until 2019. It has been off the air for two years, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now it's returning with a new set of judges (conspicuously absent is series creator Nigel Lythgoe, who says he was not asked to return). Stephen 'tWitch' Boss returns to the So You Think You Can Dance stage after being the runner-up in season 4 and frequently returning as a choreographer. Matthew Morrison brings his dance acumen as a Broadway star and song-and-dance man on Glee to the proceedings (he's often cited Gene Kelly as one of his primary inspirations). And digital superstar JoJo Siwa brings her upbringing as a dancer (and her recent run on ABC's Dancing With the Stars) to the table.

The series is set to follow its original format of auditions, followed by a weekly competition at the So You Think You Can Dance studio across a myriad of styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. Fox also promises new twists and turns will be introduced to the competition.

Season 17 premieres May 18 at 9 p.m.

