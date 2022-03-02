Originally slated to start filming in 2020, the long-delayed 17th season of SYTYCD is back on pointe.

After 3 years, So You Think You Can Dance will cha-cha back to life this summer on Fox

And a 5, 6, 7, 8!

If you just broke into a paso doble by yourself, chances are you'll be excited to hear that after three long years of people not thinking they can dance, Fox's Emmy-winning reality competition series is high-kicking it back onto the air.

That's right, So You Think You Can Dance will return this summer for its 17th season. Last seen in summer 2019 — we were so innocent then — SYTYCD was supposed to start filming in August 2020, but Fox halted production citing concerns over the pandemic. At the time, executive producer Nigel Lythgoe jokingly suggested putting their past seasons in competition with each other as an alternative, but now, luckily, real-life dancers will finally have their chance to shine.

_R4_3213_hires2 'So You Think You Can Dance' | Credit: Adam Rose/FOX

According to a press release, auditions are being held this month so if you're between 18 and 30 ... quit bragging about it. Oh, and also you may eligible to compete with other highly skilled dancers "showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more."

"Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio," the release continues, "will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition."

Would-be think-you-can-dancers can find out more information about auditioning through fox.com/dance. And for those who may love the dance, but sadly may not be gifted in the terpsichorean arts, you can at least stream all episodes of SYTYCD on FOX's free streaming platform, Tubi as well as Fox Now, Hulu, and On Demand.

