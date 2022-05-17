The beloved dance competition series is back on May 18.

New So You Think You Can Dance judges dance together for first time in exclusive clip

So You Think You Can Dance returns Wednesday — and the contestants won't be the only ones taking the stage.

In the season 17 premiere's cold open, which EW can exclusively reveal below, new judges JoJo Siwa, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Matthew Morrison join aspiring dancers from across the country for a choreographed routine — marking the first time all three SYTYCD judges perform together on the show.

The video begins with a handful of everyday citizens glumly shuffling through their daily routines — logging time at the office, waiting tables, slouching in class — when Siwa appears in a spangled poison-green suit to start kicking and spinning.

One by one, the viewers are lured in by her moves, and as the number of dancers increase, Siwa is joined by SYTYCD season 4 runner-up and All Star tWitch and Broadway star and Glee alum Morrison.

Impromptu flash mobs form inside the diner and along the classroom aisles before eventually spilling out into the city streets. (Bonus points for the bodega cat scampering to safety under the shelves.)

When the dance comes to an end, the participants are left confused about what they've just accomplished — which is, of course, welcoming the show back for the first time since the season 16 finale aired in September 2019.

"Dance is back," tWitch announces. "Let's go."

Judges and choreographers have made cameos in cold opens before — remember season 10's iconic "Puttin' on the Ritz" performance? — but tWitch, Siwa, and Morrison are clearly ready to bring their own energy to the show.

So You Think You Can Dance season 17 premieres Wednesday, May 18, at 8 ET/7 CT on Fox.

