Snowpiercer TV series trailer reveals all that's left of the world

Snowpiercer type TV Show network TNT

The Snowpiercer TV show is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centers on a perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this small-screen adaptation based on director Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed 2014 movie — which starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton — and the graphic novel series of the same name.

The Snowpiercer cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. The show is executive-produced by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson, who also serves as showrunner.

“We’re not a political show,” said director James Hawes (Doctor Who, Black Mirror) when EW paid the production's Vancouver set a visit. “It is adventure storytelling. But it obviously touches on a lot of themes from the news.”

Diggs plays lower-class “tail” passenger Andre Layton. “Layton is a resident of the tail, which is the lowest class all the way at the back of the train,” he said. “But he becomes useful for people uptrain.”

Diggs revealed that one of his biggest challenges is not getting lost in the show’s Vancouver studio, given every set is a train compartment. “You choose a door and hope it’s the right one,” he says, laughing. “I’m starting to figure it out. I made some intentional choices today and ended up where I wanted to go, so that’s a good sign.”

Snowpiercer premieres May 17 on TNT. Exclusively watch the show's new trailer, above.

Related content: