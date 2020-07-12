Snowpiercer EP teases season 1 finale and a possible season 3

Snowpiercer type TV Show network TNT

Are trains really the most relaxing means of transport? Not judging by last week’s episode of TNT's post-apocalyptic show Snowpiercer, which is set on a 1,001 carriage-long choo-choo. Jennifer Connelly’s hospitality chief Melanie Cavill revealed that the man supposedly in charge, Mr. Wilford, was actually left behind in Chicago seven years ago while the rebellion by the “tailies” resulted in a bloody battle with the forces of the titular train’s upper-class passengers. Showrunner Graeme Manson signals that Sunday's two-part finale will be similarly incident-packed. “We’re really excited that it’s going to play back-to-back like that,” says Manson. “A lot, a lot happens. Rough track ahead!”

Will everybody get out of the finale alive?

"Of course not!” says Manson with a laugh. “We’ll just leave it at that.”

Fair enough. But while tonight's episodes will be bad news for at least one character there is good news for fans of the show, whose cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, and Alison Wright. The bulk of season 2 was shot before the lockdown and Manson is hopeful that a third season will follow.

"I can just say that we’re in the beginning stages of figuring out how we’re going to pull the room together in this time," he says, "and do it remotely with currently our writers separated between three or four cities in Canada and the States."

The Snowpiercer two-part season finale premieres Sunday night on TNT at 9 p.m.

