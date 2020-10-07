Snowpiercer season 2: First look at Sean Bean's 'dastardly' Mr. Wilford

See new images from the sci-fi saga ahead of the show's panel at this year's New York Comic Con.

Snowpiercer type TV Show network TNT

Not many things are capable of stopping the titular vehicle at the center of TNT's show Snowpiercer, a massive train carrying the remains of humanity through a frozen post-apocalypse. But in the spring, the production of the sci-fi saga's second season ground to a halt because of the coronavirus. Now, work on Snowpiercer — which stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, among others — has resumed in Vancouver.

"We’re here right now, with the cast, finishing season 2," showrunner Graeme Manson told EW on Tuesday. "We’ve got our quarantine cast and our COVID protocols here on set and we’re wrapping it up."

Season 2 will introduce Sean Bean's Mr. Wilford, the engineer who oversaw the construction of Snowpiercer. In season 1, it was revealed that Connelly's hospitality chief Melanie Cavill had left Wilford for dead prior to the start of the train's journey but, in the finale, another train unexpectedly turned up on the icy scene, carrying Bean's character.

"I can just say that Sean Bean’s Wilford is dastardly and fun and very well-dressed," says Manson.

Wilford brings with him Alexandra Cavill, Melanie's daughter, who is played by Rowan Blanchard.

"The thing that we don’t know at the beginning of the season is what Wilford has done to her mind," says Manson. "How has Wilford turned her against Melanie?"

Snowpiercer costars Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Iddo Goldberg, Susan Park, Mike O'Malley, Annalise Basso, Sheila Vand, Lena Hall, and Steven Ogg.

Connelly, Diggs, Bean, Blanchard, and Manson will all participate in the show's NYCC panel, hosted by EW's Editor in Chief J.D. Heyman, starting at 6:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The second season of Snowpiercer will premiere this winter. See first look images from season 2 below.

Image zoom David Bukach/TNT

Image zoom David Bukach/TNT

Image zoom David Bukach/TNT

Related content: