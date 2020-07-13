Snowpiercer season 2 teaser finally reveals identity of actor playing Mr. Wilford

Character was much-mentioned but never seen during season 1.

Snowpiercer type TV Show network TNT

At the end of director Bong Joon Ho's 2013 science fiction film Snowpiercer, the actor playing the owner of the titular train was revealed to be Ed Harris. But viewers of TNT's version of the post-apocalyptic saga have waited much longer to find out who is portraying the character of Mr. Wilford on the small screen.

Finally, in a teaser released tonight after Sunday night's two-part season finale, it was revealed that Sean Bean will portray Wilford, the man who set Snowpiercer in motion and has now apparently returned to reclaim his locomotive.

Snowpiercer is set in a frozen world where the only survivors live aboard a perpetually moving train — actually, two trains as Sunday night's finale revealed. The show's cast features Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

The revelation that Bean is playing Wilford is not a huge surprise given the announcement last October that the actor was joining the show for season 2. Bean's many previous credits include GoldenEye, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Game of Thrones.

See the season 2 trailer, above.

