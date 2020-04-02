Snowpiercer show to premiere two weeks earlier

The small-screen version of Snowpiercer will be pulling into the station earlier than expected.

TNT announced today that it is moving the premiere of the science fiction show from May 31 to May 17. Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs and is set on a train that travels around the globe after the earth freezes. The show is inspired by both the original Snowpiercer graphic novels and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film of the same name.

“Snowpiercer is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers are craving thrilling, engaging, edge-of-your-seat content that speaks to them on a deeper level,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS, and truTV in a statement. “It is extremely important that we continue with our promise to meet audiences where they are, and to that effect, we are moving up Snowpiercer’s premiere so that fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier.”

The Snowpiercer cast also includes Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. The show is executive-produced by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson, who also serves as showrunner.

Related content: