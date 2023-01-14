Snowpiercer fans have just been given some apocalyptically bad news: The fourth and final season of the dystopian sci-fi show will not air on TNT as originally planned, despite finishing production.

"We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer," a network spokesperson said Friday in a statement to EW. "This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer's extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects."

It may not be the end of the world, though. Producer Tomorrow Studios says it hopes to find a new partner for the series "shortly" in order to get the final episodes to fans. Deadline Hollywood reports that the ultimate goal is to build a franchise, including a prequel and sequel.

Sean Bean and Jennifer Connelly on 'Snowpiercer' Sean Bean and Jennifer Connelly on 'Snowpiercer' | Credit: TNT

Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein and president Becky Clements said in a statement, "We love Snowpiercer and believe season 4 completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare. We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season."

Based on the 2013 film of the same name, which was in turn based on a graphic novel, Snowpiercer follows the remains of humanity in post-apocalypse 2026, after they've taken to living on a perpetually moving train to shelter from the icy landscape the world has become. The cast includes Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard, and Roberto Urbina, and season 4 was to add Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

