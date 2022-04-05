Snowfall to end with season 6

Snowfall type TV Show network FX

We've got an update for your TV weather forecast: You can expect Snowfall to stop next year.

FX has renewed the crime drama for a sixth season, which will be its last, the network announced Tuesday. The currently-airing fifth season will wrap up later this month; the final season is expected to premiere in 2023.

Snowfall, which premiered in 2017, revolves around the 1980s crack epidemic in Los Angeles, following an ensemble cast of characters led by Damson Idris as young drug kingpin Franklin Saint. According to FX, season 5 is the series' most-watched season to date.

"To tell a story worth telling, with creative partners you respect and admire, at a network that supports you throughout and allows you to end on your terms. That's the dream," co-creator Dave Andron said in a statement. "I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire Snowfall family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end."

Singleton, the Oscar-nominated director who co-created Snowfall with Andron and Eric Amadio, died in 2019 after a sudden stroke at age 51.

"FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early '80s," FX's President of Original Programming, Nick Grad, said in a statement. "Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew."

Added Idris, "I couldn't imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. I'm incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to 'Franklin Saint' will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I've made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud."

Snowfall airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

