Jimmy Fallon declares 'glory to God in the high-est' as Snoop Dogg says he'd be a pastor if not a rapper

When Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart get together, you never know what's going to happen.

For instance, while playing the "Best Friends Challenge" on NBC's The Tonight Show Monday to see how well these real-life friends knew each other, the hip-hop star confessed he would be a pastor if not for a rapper.

That's definitely not what Stewart had guessed. She wrote down, "Basketball star or coach."

"Really, Snoop? Really? Really? Really?" Stewart asked her friend.

"Glory to God in the highest," host Jimmy Fallon joked after Snoop put his hands together in prayer and smiled.

"Yes, high on weed. Mighty clouds of joy," the rapper replied.

According to this game, Snoop and Stewart, who star together on VH1's Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, are pretty good friends. The culinary tycoon knows how he "always adds something regular, common to his foods and it makes it taste so good." Snoop believes she has the greatest "outlook on cooking."

But in terms of the game itself, a one-half out of four isn't exactly passing.

Watch the bit in the video above.

