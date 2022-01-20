Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to serve as hosts — and coaches — of Puppy Bowl XVIII

Snoop Dogg will be busy on Super Bowl Sunday.

Not only is the rap superstar slated to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre and Eminem, he will be showcased in that other bowl — that'd be Puppy Bowl XVIII — wearing the hats of both host and coach, EW has learned. Joining his side in the hosting booth and on the opposing bench is... well, you probably already guessed it: Martha Stewart.

Snoop and Stewart hosted last year's festivities as well, and with this year's added coaching duties, they also will "lead training sessions, run drills, and provide motivation and encouragement," according to the streamer. As you can see in the photo below, Stewart will lord over Team Ruff, while Snoop will helm Team Fluff.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart at Puppy Bowl XVIII Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will serve as Puppy Bowl hosts/coaches | Credit: Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl XVIII, which debuts on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, raises awareness for pet adoption with a football game (sub chew toy for pigskin) featuring 118 dogs from 67 shelters across the country.

The three-hour event also features a Kitty Halftime Show and an appearance by Sesame Street legend Elmo and his rescue puppy, Tango. To see all the puppy players, head over here and decide whether you'll be rooting for Team Ruff and Team Ruff.

Longtime friends Snoop and Martha hosted VH1 series Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, which launched in 2016 and begat the spinoff Potluck Party Challenge. Last fall, they rejoined forces for the Peacock special Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween.

