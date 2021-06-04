Jersey Shore star Snooki to host Ridiculousness spin-off for MTV

The mess is here!

Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has been tapped as the host of Messyness, MTV's upcoming Ridiculousness spin-off.

Hailing from the producers of the popular Rob Dyrdek series, Messyness "celebrates dating, partying, and all of the messy stages experienced in young adulthood" through the "most debaucherous clips found on the internet," per a news release. Polizzi will be joined by a celebrity panel of actress Tori Spelling, comedian Teddy Ray, and Olympian Adam Rippon.

In other big Snooki news, EW recently debuted the first look at the reality TV legend's return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation. After walking away from the series and sitting out the first part of season 4, she'll reunite with her Shore family in the upcoming episodes, which began airing Thursday.

Messyness is slated to premiere later this year.