Live from New York, it's season 47.

Fresh off its fifth straight Emmy win for Best Variety Sketch Series, Saturday Night Live has set its first four shows of the season — all with first-time hosts. The NBC staple will kick off its 47th season with four back-to-back live episodes, beginning Oct. 2 with Owen Wilson. The Loki star (who also appears in Wes Anderson's upcoming film The French Dispatch) will make his Studio 8H debut, headlining the season premiere with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

SNL Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, and Jason Sudeikis | Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

SNL boss Lorne Michaels previously hinted that season 47's hosting announcements were on the horizons, and backstage at the Emmys on Sunday, he said that Sudeikis would "be coming back soon." Sudeikis joined the show as a writer in 2003, before serving as a cast member from 2005 to 2013. (Since leaving the show, he's also made the occasional cameo appearance, most recently popping up as Joe Biden.)

In addition to airing on NBC, SNL will also stream live on Peacock.

