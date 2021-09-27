Featured player Lauren Holt will also not be returning to SNL season 47.

Beck Bennett leaves Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman promoted as 3 new cast members added

Amid speculation that a handful of repertory performers would exit the long-running sketch show, the 36-year-old was the only member of the main cast missing from Monday's SNL season 47 cast announcement.

Known for his impressions of Mike Pence, Jake Tapper, and (an often shirtless) Vladimir Putin, Bennett joined SNL as a featured player in 2013, and was upgraded to the repertory cast two years later.

Featured player Lauren Holt will also not be returning for the new season following her freshman run on the show.

Emmy-nominated performer Bowen Yang was promoted to the main cast for season 47, as was Chloe Fineman. Both joined as featured players for season 45 in 2019.

In addition to Yang and Fineman, SNL's season 47 cast now stands as Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, with Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes returning as featured players alongside newbies Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.

Strong previously said her potential return was "a bit more up in the air," after the season 46 finale appeared to conclude with the actress seemingly hinting that she might be leaving the show along with Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kenan Thompson.

SNL kicks off its 47th season with four live episodes, beginning Oct. 2 with Owen Wilson.

