Get to know Aristotle Athari, Sarah Sherman, and James Austin Johnson.

Saturday Night Live Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Saturday Night Live is getting some fresh faces.

The long-running NBC sketch show announced Monday that Aristotle Athari, Sarah Sherman, and James Austin Johnson are joining the cast as featured players for the upcoming 47th season. They represent the latest additions to a star-studded ensemble that includes Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Heidi Gardner, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Bowen Yang, and more.

But before the new trio takes to the stage in Studio 8H, we dug into their pasts to find out everything you need to know about their work and backgrounds in comedy. Get acquainted with the newcomers below.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Aristotle Athari, Sarah Sherman, and James Austin Johnson | Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC (3)

Aristotle Athari

This Los Angeles comedian, actor, writer, and director (sometimes credited as Aristotle Athiras) got his start in the sketch comedy group Goatface, which released a Comedy Central special in 2018. Athari also appeared in five episodes of Silicon Valley as Gabe, a.k.a. the object of Dinesh's (Kumail Nanjiani) hatred. Check out one of his memorable scenes below:

Athari's other screen credits include the Funny or Die murder-mystery reality show The Coop and the 2008 film Hanging in Hedo. Behind the camera, he has directed stand-up specials (Drew Lynch: Concussed), TV and web series (The Truth With Hasan Minhaj), and shorts.

Sarah Sherman

Long Island native Sherman — better known as Sarah Squirm — is a comedian and visual artist known for her traveling show Helltrap Nightmare and for being a writer on Netflix's comedic magic show Magic for Humans.

She previously worked on The Eric Andre Show, eventually opening for him on tour recently, and was featured on fellow SNL cast member Yang's podcast Las Culturistas, in which she detailed her love of incorporating practical special effects and body horror in her comedy.

James Austin Johnson

Hailing from Nashville, this comedian and actor has a long list of acting credits in TV shows and films, including Hail, Caesar, Better Call Saul, All Rise, Future Man, and Tuca & Bertie. He has also performed in the Los Angeles comedy show Rod Stewart Live and gained some buzz for his front-facing camera comedy on social media, specifically for his Donald Trump impressions.

SNL season 47 premieres Oct. 2, with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: