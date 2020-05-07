Saturday Night Live to air new at-home episode this week as season 45 finale

Saturday Night Live is capping off its unprecedented 45th season with a new at-home episode this week, marking the third and final of its remote episodes created during the coronavirus quarantine. The NBC series announced the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Despite the upheaval, the variety sketch show managed to pull off some memorable moments, and the new format didn't stop celebrities from making appearances.

On April 11, coronavirus survivor and America's Dad Tom Hanks hosted SNL's first remote episode. The sketches involved a topical Zoom conference call parody and political impressions that week, before getting into some weirder stuff on the second show — Aidy Bryant reading her actual childhood journal and her hilarious grocery store ad with Kate McKinnon. Both episodes also featured videos of Pete Davidson rapping a catchy song from his mother's basement.

Last episode, fans were also treated to Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci, making the health expert's wish come true. We also got appearances from Adam Sandler, Paul Rudd, and Miley Cyrus as musical guest.

Before COVID-19 hit, SNL had a bevy of high-profile hosts like Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Lopez, and who could forget Eddie Murphy's return to the show after 35 years? Then, due to the virus, the cast members had to quickly reshuffle to do the show from their own homes.

The last SNL episode to air live before production halted was on March 7, fronted by Daniel Craig. SNL was slated to return on March 28 with first-time host John Krasinski, but that was nixed.

Although SNL typically begins its seasons in late September/early October, it's not known yet if the show will be set at Studio 8H or return to at-home episodes when it returns for season 46.

