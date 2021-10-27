Actor Nicholas Braun initially insisted he was in the "What Up With That?" sketch, before declaring the musician "nailed this."

Ooh Wee. Was that really Lindsey Buckingham in a Cousin Greg costume on Saturday Night Live?

Despite what viewers may have heard in the most recent "What Up With That?" sketch on Saturday Night Live, musician Lindsey Buckingham insists that really was him dressed as Cousin Greg from Succession.

On Tuesday, the former Fleetwood Mac member tweeted out the sketch from former cast member Jason Sudeikis' first episode back to host, and added "Had a great time dressing up as @NicholasBraun this week on What's Up With That."

The recurring SNL sketch with Kenan Thompson as scene-stealing TV host Diondre Cole, has featured an ongoing bit over the years in which Buckingham (played by Bill Hader during his tenure on the show) is the last celebrity guest in the lineup, but with all the performing of the talk show's theme song, his interview always gets cut for time.

However, when the sketch returned last week for Sudeikis to reprise his character of red tracksuit-clad Vance who famously does the Running Man dance, there was a new celeb in Buckingham's spot — or was there? This panel included Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski, and Succession star Nicholas Braun in the third chair. The sketch poked fun at its own history with the actor, who plays Cousin Greg on the hit HBO series, having to insist that he is not in fact Buckingham in an elaborate Halloween costume.

Braun got in on the fun on Wednesday by quote tweeting Buckingham, saying "You nailed this! I almost felt like I was there!"

The real Buckingham has already proven to be a great sport about his "What Up With That?" appearances, popping up in a 2011 cameo to take over the role from Hader mid-sketch. Sadly, we just missed him joining the fun again as he appeared on the show as a surprise musical guest during Halsey's second performance on the Kim Kardashian episode earlier this month.

Or, if Buckingham and Braun are to be believed, maybe the musician really was there all along. SNL does have Emmy-winning hair and makeup departments after all, so we are happy to take their word for it.

