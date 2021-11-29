The streamer dropped the first trailer for Saturday Morning All Star Hits.

Watch SNL star Kyle Mooney spoof 80s and 90s Saturday morning TV in his zany new Netflix show

Saturday morning cartoons are making a comeback, and Saturday Night Live's Kyle Mooney is here to help.

On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for Saturday Morning All Star Hits, a new hybrid comedy series featuring a combination of adult animated segments and live-action. Described as "a celebration of all that 80s and 90s television" that is "wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing," the eight-episode series — featuring Mooney as twin hosts Skip and Treybor — "takes viewers on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience."

In the trailer, you can get a sense of just how wacky the series will be, as Trevor and Skip spoof some fun retro television tropes and animation, including a trip to the zoo and a focus on tween idol drama.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix Kyle Mooney as Skip and Treybor on Netflix's "Saturday Morning All Stars." | Credit: Netflix

Mooney created the series along with Ben Jones, the creative director at Bento Box, the animation studio behind shows such as Bob's Burgers and Central Park. Both serve as executive producers along with SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

Since 2013, Mooney has starred as a cast member on NBC's SNL, on which he has played famous faces like Bradley Cooper and Rand Paul. His other film and television credits include Zoolander 2, Arrested Development, Rick and Morty, and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits debuts on Netflix Dec. 10. Watch the trailer below.

