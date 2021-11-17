The late Tommy Boy star made a guest appearance on All That in 1997 that had a big impact on his younger costar.

SNL's Kenan Thompson says working with Chris Farley was 'one of the greatest days I've ever seen'

Kenan Thompson holds the record for longest time in the cast of NBC's Saturday Night Live and recently received an Emmy nomination for his own sitcom, Kenan. But even amidst a successful career, Thompson still remembers his influences — such as the late SNL legend Chris Farley.

On a new episode of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast, Thompson recalled Farley's guest appearance on All That, the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show on which he first made his name.

"It was one of the greatest days I've ever seen," Thompson said of his collaboration with Farley on the "Cooking With Randy" sketch that aired in 1997. "I learned literally a wealth of career knowledge in three hours, just watching a pro take direction. But also, do what he wanted. It was amazing."

Chris Farley vs. Kenan Thompson on All That’s “Cooking with Randy!” Chris Farley and Kenan Thompson on 'All That.' | Credit: All That/ YouTube

Thompson said he learned lessons from watching Farley that he still uses on SNL to this day.

"When you walk through those doors and are around those people, you're on. It's time to be funny. It's not time to just be there. It's time to prove why you're there," Thompson said. "[On the set of All That] Chris was immediately funny, giving everybody what they expected. That part of being a professional goes a long way because we still talk about him being one of the greatest to this day. And that takes serious dedication."

Farley died that same year from a drug overdose at the age of 33.

