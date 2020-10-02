Saturday Night Live drops first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden with Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris

SNL dropped a short preview clip of the two transforming into the 2020 Democratic nominees on Thursday, with Carrey perfecting the former vice president's characteristic grin and Rudolph getting back into character by slipping on some Converse as the California senator and Biden's running mate.

The video also teased Alec Baldwin returning as Donald Trump for the upcoming season, which premieres Oct. 3 with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. The actor and frequent SNL host has played Trump quite often since the 2016 presidential campaign, and last season lampooned the president's response to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the show revealed Carrey would take over the role of Biden from Woody Harrelson, who played the politician last season, and Jason Sudeikis, who impersonated the VP during the Obama administration. SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels also previously confirmed that SNL alum Rudolph would play Harris — an impression she did on the show previously during Harris' own presidential bid — and cast member Beck Bennett will play Vice President Mike Pence.

Rudolph found out about Harris' VP nomination in August while filming a panel with EW, and said that she would take "any excuse I can get" to reprise her role as Harris from last season. The impersonation earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, after she took home her first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Big Mouth.

This week, SNL shared photos from the season's first read-through with Rock, returning cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, as well as new additions Andrew Dismukes and Lauren Holt. The two, along with Punkie Jonhson, were added to the new season earlier this month.

