See every Saturday Night Live season 48 host and musical guest
The lights are back on in Studio 8H.
Saturday Night Live returns this week to kick off season 48 of the Emmy-winning NBC sketch show, and some things are bound to look a little different. At the end of last season, SNL said goodbye to longtime cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, and over the summer the show announced that Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari, and Chris Redd also would not return. To fill some gaps, season 48 will welcome four new featured players: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.
Having a hard time dealing with all that change? Don't worry, SNL mainstay Kenan Thompson will be there to guide us through his record 20th season on the cast. Another thing that appears to be staying the same for now is last season's trend of welcoming a ton of first-timers, with every season 48 host announced so far making their debut as show emcee.
Read on to see who is hosting each new episode and who they'll be introducing as musical guest.
Season 48 premiere: Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar
Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller will host SNL for the first time on the season 48 premiere on Oct. 1. Musical guest Kendrick Lamar will be making his third appearance on the show.
Oct. 8, 2022: Brendan Gleeson and Willow
Mr. Mercedes and The Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson will host for the first time on Oct. 8. Willow — the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith who recently dropped her surname — will be musical guest for the first time after popping up last season to perform "Psychofreak" with Camila Cabello.
Oct. 15, 2022: Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion will join the likes of Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and others who have pulled double duty as both host and musical guest on the same episode when she takes over the show on Oct. 15. It will be the Grammy winner's hosting debut and second time as musical guest.
Check back for updates on each week's host and musical guest. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
