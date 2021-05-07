Saturday Night Live 'wild card' Elon Musk promises to behave in new promo
"There's no telling what I might do," the controversial SNL host teased alongside Miley Cyrus.
Don't worry mom, Elon Musk promises to behave during his hosting stint on Saturday Night Live.
In a new promo for this weekend's show, the Tesla Motors CEO teased, "I'm a wild card, so there's no telling what I might do." This week's musical guest, Miley Cyrus, joined in, saying, "Rules? No thanks."
SNL cast member Cecily Strong is there to burst their bubble by reminding them that Mother's Day is this weekend, and therefore their moms will be in attendance. Cyrus and Musk begrudgingly change their tune, saying they'll be "good-ish."
Also in the clip, the trio banter about what they accomplished this week, with Musk quipping he had a "successful rocket launch."
Musk is one of the more controversial hosts SNL has welcomed to its stage in recent years, having drawn criticism for his anti-union sentiments, his online trolling, and spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Reaction to the news of his hosting was divided among fans online, and even seemingly among the cast of the show itself. Some, like Chris Redd and Bowen Yang, seemed to react negatively on social media, and others, such as Michael Che and Pete Davidson, didn't seem bothered by it.
The episode with Musk and Cyrus airs this Saturday live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
