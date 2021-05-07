"There's no telling what I might do," the controversial SNL host teased alongside Miley Cyrus.

Saturday Night Live 'wild card' Elon Musk promises to behave in new promo

Don't worry mom, Elon Musk promises to behave during his hosting stint on Saturday Night Live.

In a new promo for this weekend's show, the Tesla Motors CEO teased, "I'm a wild card, so there's no telling what I might do." This week's musical guest, Miley Cyrus, joined in, saying, "Rules? No thanks."

SNL cast member Cecily Strong is there to burst their bubble by reminding them that Mother's Day is this weekend, and therefore their moms will be in attendance. Cyrus and Musk begrudgingly change their tune, saying they'll be "good-ish."

Also in the clip, the trio banter about what they accomplished this week, with Musk quipping he had a "successful rocket launch."

The episode with Musk and Cyrus airs this Saturday live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

